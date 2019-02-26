The Appoquinimink Friends Meeting House, 616 W. Main St., Odessa, will host an open house from noon to 5 p.m. March 15.

Guests will learn the stories of Harriet Tubman, John Hunn, Samuel D. Burris, Daniel Corbit and others who were residents or frequent visitors to southern New Castle County while aiding those who longed for freedom.

Quakers who worship in this 1785 brick Quaker Meeting House will interpret the events related to the Underground Railroad, with music from the celebrated “Freedom is Coming” CD — “Steal Away,” “Wade in the Water” and “Oh, Freedom.” During the Underground Railroad era, activists John Hunn, John Alston and Daniel Corbit all lived in the vicinity. Records held at Swarthmore College’s Friends Historical Library indicate that they were known agents on the path taken by freedom seekers in lower New Castle County.

To the west, at Middletown High School, is a memorial to the Hunn and Alston families, which includes two Benches By the Road, from the Toni Morrison Society. One was sponsored by Appoquinimink Friends at the site of John Hunn’s farm.

Parking is available on-site; no restroom available. Group tours during other months can be arranged.

For more, call 365-1330 or email kateinmaryland@atlanticbb.net.