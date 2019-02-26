The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Route 1 traffic will shift to the new alignment over Bowers Beach Road beginning March 4.

The northbound traffic shift will begin the night of March 4 and conclude March 5.

The southbound traffic shift will begin the night of March 5 and conclude March 6. Dates are subject to change due to weather. This change will eliminate the current traffic signals on state Route 1 and transition all turning movements to the service roads.

With this traffic shift, motorists accessing Bowers Beach Road and Barratts Chapel Road will need to take the new Exit 88. Northbound motorists attempting to access Clapham Road will continue to use the detour that is currently in place, until the final phase of the project is complete.

Variable message boards will be posted advising motorists of the upcoming new traffic pattern.