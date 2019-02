Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will host a free diabetes support group from 5 to 6 p.m. March 18 in the Medical Staff Conference Room.

This month’s group, “Fact Versus Fiction: Diabetes Myths,” teaches participants how to separate out the truth about diabetes.

For more, call 629-6611, ext. 2288, or visit nanticoke.org/diabetes.