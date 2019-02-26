Nominations for the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards, which recognize the contributions of Delaware’s volunteers ages 17 and younger in their communities, are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through April 5.

Award recipients will be honored at a ceremony May 14 at Polytech Adult Education Conference Center in Woodside.

The awards honor the volunteerism of young Delawareans in the areas of arts and culture, community service, education, environment, health, human needs, public service and social justice/advocacy. Volunteer efforts must have been performed during 2018, although prior volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. To be eligible, the nominated individuals and group members must be age 17 or younger.

The nomination form is available at volunteer.delaware.gov. Nominators may also request a nomination form by emailing dhss_volunteerdelaware@delaware.gov or calling 857-5006. Prior to submission, the nomination form may be emailed for review and feedback.

Nominations must be delivered or mailed by April 5 to the State Office of Volunteerism, Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, care of April Willey, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901; or emailed to dhss_volunteerdelaware@delaware.gov.

For more, visit volunteer.delaware.gov, call 857-5006 or email april.willey@delaware.gov.