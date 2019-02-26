The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s First State Heritage Park will explore the stories and contributions of Delaware women March 2 for the park’s monthly First Saturday in the First State program.

The day’s schedule will feature various free events and activities marking Women’s History Month, with the focus on how women have changed the state in different ways.

Programs and activities for First Saturday in the First State:

— Whatever Shall I Wear?: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., John Bell House, 43 The Green, Dover. Participants will find out how the clothes that women of Delaware wore expressed their values, classes and personalities and explore the meanings behind fashion choices.

— Legislative Ladies: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover. Participants will tour Delaware’s State Capitol building, experience Delaware history and find out more about the women who have served in Delaware offices. Photo ID is required for all adults entering the building.

— Biggs Kids — Baskets: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St., Dover. Baskets can be made and used in different ways. Attendees can make a basket that reflects personal style. For ages 5-10.

— The Female Artists of Victor: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson Victrola Museum, 275 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours will highlight the female artists who recorded for the Victor Talking Machine Company, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic talking machines.

— Tours of the Governor’s House: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodburn: The Governor’s House, 151 Kings Highway, Dover. Attendees can enjoy guided tours of the official residence of Delaware’s governor since 1965, with a special focus on the first ladies of the First State.

— Women of The Green Walking Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., meets at the John Bell House. Many women were innkeepers, political leaders and social figures throughout the history of The Green. Attendees will learn about the lives and contributions of these often forgotten figures. Tours begin on the hour.

— The Forgotten Women of the Lincoln Assassination: 10:30 a.m., Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover. Kathyrn Canavan, author of “Lincoln’s Final Hours,” will provide a preview of her new work about the women whose lives were upended in the split second when John Booth killed President Abraham Lincoln.

— The Fashionable Bad Girls of Delaware: 1 p.m., The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. This program will discuss several stories of infamous women in Delaware’s history.

— The Once and Future Courthouse: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Courtroom No. 1, Kent County Courthouse, 38 The Green, Dover. From the 1690s to the present, attendees will learn how this site went from a courthouse to a hotel and back again.

Centrally-located free parking is available at the First State Heritage Park Welcome Center and Galleries, located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N.

For more, call 739-9194 or visit destateparks.com/heritagepark.