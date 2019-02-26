The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures in Sussex County to accommodate a pavement and rehabilitation project.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 4 through April 12, closures are set for Fred Hudson Road from Central Avenue to Route 1, Bethany Beach; Central Avenue from Assawoman Canal Bridge to Taylor Drive, Bethany Beach; and Vines Creek Road from Swamp Road to Helm Street, Dagsboro.

DelDOT’s contractor George & Lynch Inc. will mill, pave and stripe the pavement. There will also be Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk improvements along Vines Creek Road. Motorists can anticipate lane and shoulder closures.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Flaggers will also be on-site to direct motorists.