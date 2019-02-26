Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico; Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island; and Kamala Harris, D-California, recently introduced legislation requiring a public report on the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The bill comes in response to the Donald Trump administration’s repeated refusal to release a public assessment about Khashoggi’s murder at the hands of Saudi officials.

“As a nation founded on freedom of speech and freedom of the press, the U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to egregious violations of those principles around the world,” said Coons. “The American people deserve to know the facts about the brutal murder of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, and Congress should act to hold those responsible accountable.”

The full text of the bill is available at bit.ly/2tBRb4G.