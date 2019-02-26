Sens. Chris Chris, D-Delaware, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Rep. Eliot Engel, D-New York, recently joined a bipartisan group of senior national security experts to make an appeal for the adoption of a new approach to preventing the rise and spread of extremism in the Sahel, Horn of Africa and the Near East.

This new approach is set out in the congressionally mandated final report and recommendations of the Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States, hosted by the U.S. Institute of Peace. The Task Force proposes a comprehensive preventive strategy to stop the spread of extremism that reorganizes U.S. efforts and pools international resources to support partners in fragile states in tackling the drivers of extremism.

To effectively implement this preventive strategy, the report calls for the adoption of a framework that recognizes extremism as an inherently political and ideological problem, and the creation of two new mechanisms: a U.S. governmentwide initiative to make prevention a priority and ensure coordination and collaboration across U.S. agencies; and an international platform for donors to pool their resources and coordinate their activities in support of prevention.

“This is an approach to promoting stabilization, combatting fragility, and building peace that is genuinely bipartisan,” said Coons. “The U.S. has and deserves a reputation as the world leader in responding to humanitarian crises. I hope that, with this effort, we will earn a global reputation as the leader in helping to prevent fragile states from becoming failed states. This week in the Senate, we are introducing bipartisan legislation that will take the insights from this report and make them real. I look forward to working with my colleagues to enact a framework for a groundbreaking initiative that will promote the stabilization of fragile states.”

A full version of the report is available at usip.org/task-force-final-report.