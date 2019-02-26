Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the featured speaker at the Delaware Democratic Party’s March 16 dinner at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The dinner featuring Biden is the state party’s grassroots fundraiser, with hundreds of Democrats from across Delaware expected to attend.

“Joe Biden is synonymous with Delaware and is the backbone of our party,” said State Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm. “His legacy of service speaks for itself, and while he ponders the next chapter in that legacy, we are honored to have him here at home.”

Biden has represented Delaware on the national stage since 1972, serving 36 years in the U.S. Senate before his eight years as the 47th Vice President of the U.S. In 2017, former President Barack Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his distinguished service to the country.

“If there’s a singular theme that runs through our party platform, it’s that we’re the party of the people, that together we can accomplish great things if everybody just has a fair shot,” said Raser-Schramm. “That’s how Joe Biden has led and I can’t think of a better person to inspire us to undertake the hard work that lies ahead.”

The dinner will begin with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by a 6 p.m. seated dinner and program.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/2GL7jcT.

For more, call 328-9036.