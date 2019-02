Bayhealth Orthopaedics, Dover welcomed new orthopedic surgeon Andrew J. Gambone, who specializes in sports medicine and pediatric orthopedics.

Gambone joined fellow physicians Trinity Pilkington, Darshdeep Singh, John Burger and Melissa Mackel in the practice, which is now accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware. Gambone will primarily treat patients in the Bayhealth Orthopaedics Dover office.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Gambone on board. He has an excellent background in sports medicine and pediatric orthopedics that will greatly benefit patients in the community suffering orthopedic injuries, particularly the elite athlete or the weekend warrior,” said Bayhealth Medical Group Medical Director John Fink.

Gambone earned his medical degree, as well as a master’s in medical science, from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. After his residency in orthopedic surgery at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Taylor, Michigan, he completed two fellowships in Pennsylvania, one in pediatric orthopedic surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and another in orthopedic sports medicine at Penn State University.

Both originally from the Philadelphia area, Gambone and his wife are pleased to settle in Delaware with their three children and dog.

Bayhealth Orthopaedics offers locations in Dover, Milford, Smyrna and Lewes.

For more, call 730-4366 or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.