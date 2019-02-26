Kent County Levy Court President P. Brooks Banta is the inaugural honoree of DE Turf’s Wall of Fame.

DE Turf Chairman of the Board William Strickland and Executive Director Chris Giacomucci unveiled the new recognition program at the complex Jan. 29.

Each year, the complex will honor a champion for the facility who exemplified dedication, passion and commitment to its success. The honoree will have their name retired on a jersey along with the year of that honoree’s selection. The jersey will be displayed prominently at the facility.

Banta played a role in the facility development, securing the land lease between the facility and the county as well as supporting the continued progress for the South Frederica Overpass. DE Turf recently completed its first full year of operations which brought more than 102,000 visitors to Kent County and generated nearly 14,000 hotel room nights to Delaware’s economy.