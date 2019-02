Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, 15411 Abbotts Pond Road, Milford, will begin its Running of the Mill program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month, March through November.

The first program of 2019 is set for March 16.

Guests will tour Abbotts Mill, circa 1795, and learn about Oliver Evans and his U.S. Patent No. 3, signed by President George Washington. Attendees will listen to the rumble of the water turbine-powered millstones and watch Ainsworth Abbott’s recently restored 100-year-old 20-horsepower Fairbanks-Morse diesel engine as it powers the roller mills.

Tours are $5 adults, $2.50 youth and free for Delaware Nature Society members.

For more, call 422-0847.