Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, 15411 Abbotts Pond Road, Milford, will host a four-session Habitat Steward Training series from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The series will focus on native plant identification, habitat creation and sustainable gardening practices. Attendees will develop skills needed to help interested neighbors and friends certify wildlife habitats in their own backyards. Learn what it takes to become a member of an active community of volunteer stewards at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center.

Cost is $115 nonmembers and $75 members. Pre-registration is required to 422-0847.