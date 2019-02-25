The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the bridge over Maple Marsh/Beaver Dam Branch on Sammons Road, between Beaver Dam Road and VFW Road, southwest of Ellendale, will be closed from 7 a.m. March 4 until 5 p.m. March 29.

DelDOT’s contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will remove the corrugated metal pipe arch and replacing the pipe with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work will also include the installation of a guardrail, reconstruction of roadway approaches and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

Westbound traffic on Sammons Road will turn right onto VFW Road, left to Ellendale Forest Road and left to Beaver Dam Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.