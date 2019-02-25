Open house presentations tonight, Claymont; tomorrow, Delaware City; Wednesday, Wilmington. The open houses will present the preliminary recommendations for public review and comment.

DNREC wants public input on preliminary recommendations by the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee.

The open houses will be held from 5-8 p.m. The public may attend at any point and for any length of time:

Monday, Feb. 25, Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, Delaware City Fire Hall, 815 5th Street, Delaware City.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, Elbert Palmer Elementary School, 1210 Lobdell Street, Wilmington.

The Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act requires DNREC to develop and promulgate regulations for the redevelopment of 14 heavy industry use sites in Delaware’s Coastal Zone by Oct. 1, 2019. The Regulatory Advisory Committee was convened in June 2018 to provide recommendations. The open houses will present the Committee’s preliminary recommendations for the public to review and provide comment.

Attendees will be able to view a video about the legislative changes and the process leading to the Regulatory Advisory Committee’s preliminary recommendations.

Attendees will visit informational booths that explain the different aspects of the Committee’s preliminary recommendations. Attendees will be able to provide input on feedback forms. The forms will be available at the workshop and on DNREC’s website prior to the events.

Public input gathered at the workshops will be compiled by the Consensus Building Institute, a nonprofit organization that has facilitated the Regulatory Advisory Committee’s meetings. CBI will compile a report and provide the report to the Committee for its consideration before finalizing its recommendations.

DNREC will also make the report available for the public to view on its website.

For more information on the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee, please visit www.de.gov/czcparac. To receive updates on the regulatory process for developing conversion permits, you can also subscribe to the Coastal Zone Act email listserv by sending a blank email to:

join-dnrec_coastal_zone@lists.state.de.us.



