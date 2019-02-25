Two suspects allegedly later used a victim's credit card at Christiana Mall

New Castle County police are looking for assistance in identifying two subjects wanted on conjunction with a series of car break-ins at Carousel Park in Pike Creek.

According to police, on Sunday, Feb. 17, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the Carousel Farm Park on Limestone Road in reference to a theft that occurred from a motor vehicle.

Police said when the officers arrived at the park, they saw that a window of the vehicle had been smashed out and the victim’s purse had been stolen.

During an investigation into the theft, officers were able to locate surveillance footage of the suspects.

The photo was taken at the Christiana Mall as the suspects ran up over $1000 in charges. They were also observed driving a maroon, 2018 Nissan Murano, according to police.

Anyone who identify either one of these suspects or have any information regarding this investigation, contact Andrew Fitzgerald at 302-395-8171 or Andrew.Fitzgerald@newcastlede.gov, or by calling the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. You can also submit a tip online via nccpd.com.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.