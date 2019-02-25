The Smyrna School District honored the student essay contest winners and the community role model of responsibility, Trisha Moses, during Saturday's event which included concerts, art shows, educational displays, refreshments, and information from businesses, clubs, churches and government agencies.

"I Love the Smyrna School District Day" drew thousands of students, family members and community residents to Smyrna High School Saturday.

The event featured concerts by groups from every school in the district, art shows, educational displays and demonstrations, refreshments, and information from clubs, churches, businesses and government agencies.

The celebration culminated in the ceremony honoring the winners of the student essay contest and the community role model of responsibility, Trisha Moses.

Moses has served the Boys & Girls Club on the local level in Smyrna and now as the vice president of regional operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, in addition to working with organizations like the Beau Biden Foundation Stewards of Children Program and the Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children.

Along with recognition from the school district, she also received tributes from the Delaware Senate and House of Representatives and Kent County Levy Court.