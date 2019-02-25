The Beebe Auxiliary announced its schedule of events for February and March.

The auxiliary will host a uniform sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Sunshine Café at Beebe Healthcare, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes.

The Beebe General Auxiliary Meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 at the McCurry Conference Center in the Medical Arts Building of Beebe's Rehoboth Beach Health Campus, 18947 John J. Williams Highway.

The auxiliary will also host a Beebe Gift Shop and Thrift Store Joint Jewelry Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Lewes campus.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/beebe-auxiliary.