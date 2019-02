Anglers of all ages are encouraged to attend opening day of 2019 downstate trout season, set for 7 a.m. March 2 at Tidbury Pond south of Dover and at Newton Pond near Greenwood.

This annual rite of spring attracts hundreds of anglers eager to catch the season’s first trout, which are being stocked for opening day.

For more, call 739-9914 or visit de.gov/trout.