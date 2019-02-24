Multiple felonies for 30-year-old Justin R. Ohl

Delaware State Police have charged a Lincoln man following a domestic assault.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at a residence on Clendaniel Pond Road in Lincoln, when 30-year-old Justin R. Ohl returned to the residence and started arguing with a female victim. The altercation turned physical when Ohl struck her multiple times and grabbed her throat, restricting her breathing. Ohl also threatened her with a baseball bat and took possession of her car keys when she attempted to leave the residence. The victim was ultimately able to flee.

On Sunday, February 24, Ohl was taken in to custody at his residence on Sunday, February 24, without incident and charged with second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, strangulation, aggravated menacing, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $25,000 secured bail.