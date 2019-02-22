28-year-old William Matthews, of Felton, and 28-year-old Rayshawn Sheppard, of Seaford, charged.

Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the Concord and Seaford areas.

The investigation began in early February 2019, when police learned that 28-year-old William Matthews, of Felton, was selling heroin and cocaine out of his vehicle while parked at a residence in the 24000 block of German Road in Seaford and at various locations in the Concord area. It was also known that Matthews was wanted on several active capiases.

On Thursday, February 21, around 2:30 p.m., Matthews and a passenger, later identified as 28-year-old Rayshawn Sheppard of Seaford, were seen driving to and entering the Concord DeLux Dairy Market. Upon exiting the store, members of the Sussex Governor's Task Force, Troop 5 and Troop 7 made contact. Matthews fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. Sheppard was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle found six MDMA pills, approximately 3.59 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 3.96 grams of bulk heroin, approximately 123 bags (0.861 grams) of heroin, approximately 7.41 grams of marijuana and over $1000.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Matthews and Sheppard were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance second-degree conspiracy and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthews was also charged with resisting Arrest and a civil violation of possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $84,001 cash-only bond.

Sheppard was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $82,200 secured bond.