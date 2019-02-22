“Kitsch in Synch,” Michael Fleishman’s first solo show in Delaware in a new medium for the Milford artist, cardboard, is on display through March 16 at the Mispillion Art League, 5 N. Walnut St., Milford.

An opening reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

The show was inspired by the 300 boxes it took to move Fleishman and his wife from Ohio to Delaware in 2015 after he retired as a college art professor. Fleishman points out that while the material and cut out approach may be a change of pace, his “technique and subject matter are natural extensions of my love for drawing and painting ductwork, machinery, robotic and mechanical stuff.”

For more, visit mispillionarts.org.