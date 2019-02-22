Grass Roots Rescue, a southern Delaware-based, all-volunteer animal rescue, will receive 28 dogs from high-kill shelters in Savannah, Georgia, on March 2.

Partnering with One Love Animal Rescue, the dogs will be transported in a 33-foot bus from Georgia to Milton, where volunteers will be eagerly awaiting their arrival. Grass Roots Rescue volunteers will then sort, document and distribute the dogs to their waiting foster families.

Euthanasia rates for the shelters in Georgia where the animals are coming from can top 75 percent, with the decision often being made because of lack of space or lack of resources. Given Grass Roots Rescue’s near-100-percent success rate in finding animals loving, new homes, the decision to pull animals from the high-kill Georgia shelters was an easy one.

“We value our partnerships with our receiving rescues because it allows us to give these animals an opportunity that they would not have had otherwise,” said Karrie Bulski of One Love Animal Rescue. “With the pet overpopulation in the South, there are simply not enough homes. Until we have stronger spay and neuter laws or mandatory spay and neuter laws, we will continue to build relationships to move these animals out of our community, a community that is inundated with so many homeless animals.”

Grass Roots is encouraging the community to aid in these animals. Donations, volunteers and adopters are needed.

To see Grass Roots Rescue’s Amazon Wish List, visit amzn.to/2GE81IF.

For more, visit grrde.org.