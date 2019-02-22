Sentencing hearing to be scheduled

A 31-year-old Dover man has entered a guilty plea in a October 2, 2018 rape in Milford.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of South Fourth Street around 9 a.m. the morning after the incident. According to the Department of Justice, Kamau Graves went to the victim’s home claiming he was looking for her boyfriend. When he learned the boyfriend wasn’t there, Graves asked to use the bathroom, then raped her while threatening her with a knife he took from her kitchen. He fled the residence before police arrived.

Graves was taken into custody on November 2, 2018, in the 200 block of Horton Street in Dover. He was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and jailed in default of bail.

Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Anderson recently secured a guilty plea from Graves on two counts of third-degree rape and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. A Superior Court judge will sentence Graves in April following a pre-sentencing investigation. Social Worker Carla Ennals assisted with the case.