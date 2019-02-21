The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, will welcome Pastor George Wheatley Jr. and Lynne Mills to speak on “The Squall of February 1939” at noon March 13.

The program was rescheduled from its original date due to inclement weather.

On that day eight decades ago, the weather turned in an instant. With no forewarning radio call, the dredge boat fleet was caught unaware and unprepared for the tornado that hit several of the boats broadside. The freak storm cost nine hard-working watermen their lives; families affected were Woodland, Wingate, Roberts, Brown, Bradford, Jones and Elliot.

Admission is $3; free for members.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.