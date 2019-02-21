Google is pitching in, hoping to help solve the nation's problems with opioid addiction.

The company said Thursday that Google Maps will begin showing where opioids and other drugs can be disposed of safely, according to CNN.

To find a spot near you, do a Google search for either "drug drop off near me" or "medication disposal near me."

Dropoff locations include many pharmacies, hospitals and government buildings.

Google says the new feature is the result of collaboration between the tech giant, federal and state government agencies and two of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens.

CNN, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says 130 Americans die each day from misusing opioids.