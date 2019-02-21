Applications for Camp Barnes will be available at campbarnes.net or at any Delaware State Police Troop beginning March 1.

Camp Barnes is a recreational overnight summer camp run by the Delaware State Police, and there is no fee to attend. Children who are Delaware residents between ages 10-13 are eligible.

Throughout the week, campers will swim in an Olympic-size pool; kayak in Millers Creek; practice archery, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, arts and crafts, nature walks, fishing and crabbing; and perform in a talent show.

Camp Barnes has a staff of 16 counselors. Counselors are required to submit to a criminal background and are interviewed prior to being hired. The staff also includes one on-site nurse, one head cook and one assistant cook. A state trooper will be on duty at all times when the camp is in session. Camp Barnes is not a boot camp or intended for youth with behavior or disciplinary problems.

Campers are required to get a physical exam or an updated physical exam prior to being accepted to Camp Barnes. Parents are encouraged to get an updated physical for their children as soon as possible in preparation for the camping season. Campers will not be assigned a week until an up to date physical is submitted.

The Delaware State Police also is seeking individuals to fill the position of camp counselor. Starting salary is $300 per week.

This year, the boys’ camp will be held June 24-28, July 8-12, and July 22-26; the girls camp will be held July 1-5, July 15-19 and July 29-Aug. 2. Food and lodging is provided, and weekends are off. Applicant must be a graduating senior in high school or college student. Applications may also be found at campbarnes.net.

For more, call 752-3834 or email james.hatfield@state.de.us.