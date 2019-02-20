Allison Poppiti, of Wilmington, was one of 12 students representing Elmira College and its Mock Trial Team at the recent American Mock Trial Association regional competition in State College, Pennsylvania.

In its first year, the Elmira College team competed against teams from New York University, Columbia University and Edinboro University. After defeating the Edinboro University team, the EC team ended with a "split ballot" — one judge awarded a win and one judge awarded a loss — against NYU. While losing both ballots to Columbia University, Elmira College's mock trial team performed well in its first year of competition.