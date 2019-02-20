Cash and several drinks were stolen

Dover police are investigating a burglary that took place overnight at a local bagel shop.

The incident took place Tuesday, Feb. 19, sometime between 6 p.m. and 3:33 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Boys Bagels shop, located at 136 Greentree Drive.

The burglar used a large rock to break a window and once inside stole cash and several beverages before running away.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.