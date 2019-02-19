29-year-old male struck by concrete truck

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 19, in Lewes.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. A 2016 Freightliner concrete pumper truck was stopped on Hazlett Road in the Governors development, which is currently under construction. While the vehicle was stopped, workers with another company began working behind the truck. One worker went down a manhole into the sewer, while the stood at the top as a spotter.

For unknown reasons, the truck driver failed to see the spotter and the spotter failed to see the truck backing up. He was struck by the right rear tires of the truck.

The spotter, a 29-year-old man from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin. The operator of the truck, a 43-year-old Lewes man, was not injured.

This accident remains under investigation.