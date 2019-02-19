No injuries reported

A house fire occurred in the unit block of Oak Street in Bridgeville on Monday, February 18.

The fire was reported around 1:25 PM and involved a wood-framed, single-family home. The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by Greenwood, Seaford and Farmington, responded to the scene to find heavy fire showing. It's unknown if there were working smoke detectors in the residence. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide housing assistance for two adults, who were both transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to be checked out. There were no injuries reported.

An investigation by deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office found that the fire originated in the living room and was caused when a cigarette lighter malfunctioned, igniting lightweight combustibles. Damage is estimated at $35,000.