Goldey-Beacom College’s women’s cross-country team earned more academic recognition with the squad winning the Team Academic Award from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Lightning boast a 3.39 cumulative GPA and had five of its student-athletes named to Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Academic Honor Roll. Juana Henao, of Bogota, Colombia, made the list a third time that included her initial with women's cross-country, fellow senior Chelby McCall, Chesapeake City, Maryland, was tabbed a second time with senior Mary Ann Jones, Frederick, Maryland; Cara Jones, of Wilmington; and fellow sophomore Brittany Delgado, of Hamilton, New Jersey, each making their first appearance.

Goldey-Beacom last fall on the course competed in seven races, closing second at the GBC Fall Classic, eighth at the Dutchmen Invitational and 11th at the CACC Championship.

The department in 2017-18 boasted a cumulative 3.33 GPA, up from 3.27 the prior academic year, and 68 student-athletes who own at least a 3.5 GPA. Goldey-Beacom last fall had 22 student-athletes who posted a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The college has amassed six Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-Americas, all within the last four years and 16 who have been picked Academic All-District that includes five from last fall. Among them include women’s soccer senior Cliona Crammond, of Wicklow, Ireland, who last fall was named second-team Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-America.

