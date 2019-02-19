One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the home on Marl Pit Road near Brick Mill Road

One person suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that damaged a Middletown-area home Monday, Feb. 18.

Just before 11 p.m., the Odessa Fire Company received a 9-1-1 call about a house on fire in the 900 block of Marl Pit Road near Brick Mill Road, said Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames on the second floor of the home. Other fire companies assisted the Odessa Fire Company in extinguishing the blaze.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Chionchio said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Damage was estimated at $60,000, Chionchio said.