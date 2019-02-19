Joseph Carter is being held on weapons-related charges

Dover police have arrested 45-year-old Joseph Carter after a search turned up an AR-15 rifle equipped with a bump stock.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said detectives from the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime unit got a tip that Carter had the illegally equipped weapon at a home in the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. A check showed he also was wanted on several warrants issued by the police department and the Office of Animal Welfare.

Officers took Carter into custody when he left the home at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. The weapon was seized during a search of the residence.

Carter is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a destructive weapon (bump stock) and being a local fugitive.

He was committed on those charges to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $20,500 secured bond.

Carter also faces a single unrelated count of offensive touching levied by the Dover Police Department, as well as other offenses from the Office of Animal Welfare.

He was not issued a bond on those charges, Hoffman said.

Although the Trump administration has banned bump stocks at the federal level, that regulation has not yet taken effect. Delaware banned the devices in June 2018; possession of a bump stock now is considered a Class B misdemeanor.