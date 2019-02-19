Bridge closed since park dedication in November

The closure of the pedestrian bridge at the new Auburn Valley State Park in Yorklyn is nearing an end.

The arch bridge and accompanying boardwalk approach have been closed since the park’s dedication on Nov. 9, according to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control project manager Matt Chesser.

Chesser said that the alignment of the boardwalk and the ends of the bridge, which crosses a section of the Red Clay Creek, interfered with the remaining historical abutments left over from the trolley that once serviced the area.

“We changed the alignment on the fly, and needed new shop drawings for the railings because they were custom-made,” Chesser said. “When we made that change [the railings] had to be redesigned.”

He added that the ribbon cutting was held despite the railings not being in place due to the number of personnel on site able to prevent any accidents.

The bridge and boardwalk were closed immediately following the ribbon cutting.

“We did not feel it was a safe option to have it open with the boardwalk not having the railings in place, it’s a fairly good drop,” he said. And the cost to put in temporary ones was not effective, and would have left holes on the boards when the permanent ones were installed.”

Chesser said the new fittings will be tested the week of Feb. 18, with hopes of completing the project and reopening the bridge in March.

Auburn Valley State Park sits on the former 360-acre Auburn Heights Preserve in Yorklyn.