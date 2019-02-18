The incident occurred on Colony Drive in Bay Colony.

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Dagsboro.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, troopers were dispatched to the 29000 block of Colony Drive, in Bay Colony, for a criminal mischief complaint. According to police, an 18-year-old male advised that there had been a party at his residence on the evening of Saturday, February 16, and into Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., after the party had dispersed, he discovered that both a vehicle in the driveway and the exterior of the residence had sustained bullet holes. There were no reports of injury and there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.