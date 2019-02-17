Eduar Guzman-Cruz, 25, allegedly caused his daughter brain bleeding and swelling and a skull fracture.

A Georgetown man has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On May 27, 2018, police were dispatched to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where 25-year-old Eduar Guzman-Cruz was requesting medical care for his three-month-old daughter.

According to police, Guzman-Cruz physically abused the infant, causing brain swelling and bleeding, as well as a skull fracture. Police said that the injuries to the baby were catastrophic and significant to the extent that they were life threatening. He was arrested on June 5 on charges of first-degree child abuse, recklessly/intentionally causing serious physical injury to a child.

Recently, Guzman-Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. A Superior Court judge sentenced him to one year in prison, followed by three years of probation. Deputy Attorney General Michael Tipton prosecuted the case, with the assistance of social worker Kerri Hovan and the Delaware State Police.