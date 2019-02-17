Wife stabbed multiple times

A man is dead and his wife is recovering from stab wounds after a domestic incident in Lincoln.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, Delaware State Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Cedar Drive for an initial report of a domestic incident involving a stabbing. Further investigation revealed that a 36-year-old female had been stabbed numerous times by her 39-year-old husband.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and was later located in a nearby park deceased. His body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The female victim was initially transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and later transferred to Christiana Hospital in stable condition. Police will only be releasing limited information regarding this case out of consideration for her.