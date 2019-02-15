Identified as 48-year=old Lewes woman

A body was discovered on the beach near the Indian River Inlet on Tuesday.

On February 12, Delaware State Police assisted Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife officers with a body that had washed up on the north side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge and been discovered by surfers.

The victim has been identified by police as a 48-year-old Lewes woman. Her body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science in order to determine the cause and manner of death. There is no suspicious activity surrounding the incident at this time.