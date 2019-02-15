Loverboy tonight for extra Valentine's mojo, or catch Ginger instead.

1. While many bands dream of playing a stadium, Loverboy has taken that fantasy one step further.

The rock band has had sellout stadium tours, three multi-platinum albums and a string of hit singles.

The rockers’ 1980 eponymous debut featured the rock singles “Turn Me Loose” and “The Kid Is Hot Tonite,” collectively propelling the release to gold status in both the band’s native Canada and the United States.

It was the sizzling tune “Working for the Weekend” that got Loverboy mega-rock attention, earning the group eight Juno awards by the end of the year, the most received by a single group or individual to this day.

Loverboy will bring their hits and rock swag to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover at 9 p.m., Friday. COST $30 to $50. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

2. Ginger does more than help relieve a cold. The group also makes you feel better when you’re looking at a boring weekend alone.

The group’s catalog includes favorites like Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me,” Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” and Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.”

Ginger will save you from a dull weekend at Bethany Blues of Lewes, 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes at 8:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO bethanyblues.com or 644-2400.

3. I’m With Her unites three veteran, female songwriters who dish up tunes that reveal new possibilities in their deep pool of talent.

Since forming in 2014, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan have delivered their songs with a sharply detailed lyricism, graceful musicianship and enchanting harmonies.

I’m With Her, joined with guest Billy Strings, will hold it down at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7 p.m., Sunday. COST $33 to $39. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or (800) 37-GRAND.