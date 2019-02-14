See a video with this story of Ryan Roberts singing and Audrey Lawrence as her back-up dancer at a cookie booth, plus the schedule and locations for cookie sales this weekend.

A Junior Girl Scout from Troop 780 in the Smyrna-Clayton area is bringing musical marketing to the popular Girl Scout fundraiser.

Ryan Roberts created a song about Girl Scout cookies and sings it while she's volunteering at cookie sales booths.

Leader Dawn Blair said the song makes people smile even if they don't buy cookies.

"It’s not always about selling the cookies," said Blair. "Our girls have learned that being part of Girl Scouts is teaching them to be better individuals -- holding doors open for customers as they walk into the store, being honest, developing people skills, making goals and learning all about business ethics."

COOKIE SALES SCHEDULE

Here are the upcoming dates for locations where Girls Scouts will be selling cookies in the Smyrna-Clayton area this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 15

Acme 4-10 p.m.

Capriotti’s 6-8 p.m.

Cuzino’s 4-8 p.m.

PNC Bank 4-6 p.m.

Royal Farms 4-8 p.m.

Smyrna Diner 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Acme 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Capriotti’s 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Citizens Bank 9 a.m. to noon.

Cuzino’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Helen’s Sausage House 4 a.m. to noon.

PNC Bank 9-11 a.m.

Royal Farms 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Smyrna Diner 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Smyrna Post Office 8 a.m. to noon.

Tractor Supply noon to 4 p.m.

Walgreens noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Acme 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Capriotti’s 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cuzino’s noon to 2 p.m.

Papa John’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Royal Farms 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Smyrna Diner 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tractor Supply 1-5 p.m.

Walgreens noon to 2 p.m.