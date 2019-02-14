Downtown Milford Inc. is promoting various events in Milford during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 15-16.

DMI will host its first Irish Music and Dance Concert at 7 p.m. March 15 at the Jesus Love Temple, 106 S. Walnut St., and will feature the Willie Lynch Band, McAleer School of Dance and the Dover Police & Fire Pipes and Drums.

Lynch, an Ireland native, played in 1960s rock bands before coming to the U.S. The McAleer School of Irish Dance was founded 50 years ago by Alice McAleer, who sought to enrich the community by passing on her knowledge of Irish dance and culture. The Dove Police & Fire Pipes & Drums are volunteers and honor those who served and lost their lives in the line of duty.

Tickets are $15 general admission and are available in advance at the DMI Office, 207 S. Walnut St.; at Irish Rose, 42 N. Walnut St.; at squ.re/2DEquAV or at the door. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free.

Festivities continue with the ninth annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl, set for 6 to 9 p.m. March 16. This year’s pub crawl will feature downtown business hosting beverage tastings from local breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as family designated driver locations offering nonalcoholic beverages and snacks. Each business will feature a sampling of a unique drink or food and celebrate the holiday with a twist that reflects their specific business. There will be entertainment and specials at downtown and uptown bars and restaurants.

The event encourages participants to walk through Downtown Milford wearing official Pub Crawl race bibs. The bibs are one size fits all, friendlier to the environment and available at all host merchants, and the bottom tear-off tag can be entered to win prizes.

Bibs are $20 purchased prior to the event and $25 the day of. Bibs will be sold beginning Feb. 16 at Delaware Branding Co., Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop, Fur Baby Boutique, Daycare & Spa, It's About Time Clock Repair, Lifecycle, Milford Antiques & Friends, My Sister's Fault, Red Bandana, Tax Chicks and The Nook. Race bibs are attendee’s ticket into the shops hosting breweries, wineries, distilleries, onto the buses that will take attendees from Arena’s to EasySpeak Spirits, La Hacienda, La Tonalteca and Mispillion River Brewing outside of Downtown and to gain drink specials at all the bars.

Host merchants and local beverage makers will include Delaware Branding Co., hosting Mispillion River Brewing; It's About Time Clock Repair, hosting Dogfish Head and Crooked Hammock; Fur Baby Boutique, Daycare & Spa, hosting Big Oyster Brewing and Nassau Valley Vineyards; Lifecycle, hosting Revelation Brewing and Liquid Alchemy; Milford Antiques & Friends, hosting Beach Time Distilling and Tall Tales Brewing, My Sister's Fault, hosting EasySpeak Spirits; and The Nook, hosting 3rd Wave Brewing and Sposato Family Vineyards.

Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop, Red Bandana and Tax Chicks will have activities and alcohol-free beverages donated by Pepsi for designated drivers and those younger than 21.

Throughout the night, live music, entertainment and drink specials will be held at Arena’s Milford, EasySpeak, La Hacienda, La Tonalteca, Milford Billiards, Milford Tavern, Mispillion River Brewing and Park Place.

Volunteers are needed for the event. To volunteer, visit signup.com/go/YwyQZST.

For more, call 839-1180 or visit downtownmilford.org/events/irish-weekend-in-milford.