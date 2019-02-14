The suspect is Magnolia resident Adam Brown

Dover police have arrested a Magnolia man on burglary and other charges after he was caught inside a local home.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 19-year-old Adam Brown.

The burglary took place just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at a home in the first block of South Governor’s Avenue when state Probation and Parole officers saw someone throw a bag from a broken second floor window.

The probation officers summoned Dover police, who took Brown into custody while he still was inside the home, Hoffman said.

Their investigation showed Brown has allegedly broken the window, gone inside and taken a PlayStation game console as well as some cash.

Police also learned Brown was wanted on two previous warrants for failure to appear.

Brown is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and criminal mischief.

Brown was released on his own recognizance for the new criminal charges, and also posted a $500 secured bond on the prior warrants.