Mechanical failure cited as cause

Between 750,000 and 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater were accidentally released onto the ground at Mountaire Farms’ Millsboro facility on Wednesday, February 13.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the release was discovered around 5 a.m. and was contained onsite, before reaching nearby Swann Creek.

Mountaire reported to DNREC that the release was the result of a “mechanical failure of a wastewater system component.”

Mountaire Communications Director Catherine Bassett said in a public statement that “no water left our facility” and that there is “absolutely no risk to our employees, to the public, or to the environment as a result of this release.”

“The portion of our wastewater system that caused the release just went into operation in late January, and is designed to reduce nutrient levels in the wastewater that is sprayed on the land where the release occurred,” she explained.

Cleanup was expected to be completed by evening on Wednesday.

“DNREC has directed Mountaire Farms to take all appropriate steps to mitigate this release and minimize any adverse impacts to the environment,” DNREC officials said in a statement.

The incident is one of many chapters in Mountaire’s history of environmental violations in Sussex.

Most recently, DNREC and Mountaire reached an agreement with a consent decree in June 2018 after they were found to have committed dozens of permit violations in Millsboro in late summer 2017.

Since then, two lawsuits have since been filed against Mountaire on behalf of hundreds of complainants. You can read about those lawsuits here and here.