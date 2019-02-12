The Rehoboth Art League will host two member artist exhibitions that debut with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the league’s Henlopen Acres campus, 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach.

“Small Vessels — Ceramic Works,” which is featured in the Ventures Gallery, is a showcase of ceramists and artists within the community. Artists take advantage of the league’s open pottery studio, which has the materials needed to create ceramic pieces of art. Works in this members’ exhibition do not exceed a maximum dimensional value of more than eight inches in any direction, challenging the artists to keep their creations compact and inventive.

The Tubbs Gallery will feature “Small Works, Big Art,” which demonstrates that size does not necessarily dictate the impact of a work of art. RAL member artists were invited to place up to four original pieces into the exhibition, each with an image size restriction of 100 square inches total and priced no more than $500. Submitted works include paintings in oil, acrylic and mixed media, drawings, digital and silver gelatin photographs and mosaics.

“The caliber of work for this show, both three-dimensional and two-dimensional, is amazing,” said Nick Serratore, RAL exhibitions director. “The artists were able to capture in a small scale all the details you would usually find in larger works of art.”

The opening reception is free. The exhibitions and RAL’s current Members’ Sales Gallery Exhibit run through March 12.

Winter gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more, visit rehobothartleague.org.