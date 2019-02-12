The Milford Museum announced the second event in its 2019 Speaker's Series is set for 7 p.m. March 7 at the Milford Women’s Club, formerly Century Club, 6 Church Ave., Milford.

Marvin Schelhouse and David Kenton will share updates on Gen. A.T.A. Torbert. Attendees will learn about Torbert’s military career and his time and contributions to Milford after the Civil War.

The Milford Museum, 121 S. Walnut St., is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

For more, call 424-1080.