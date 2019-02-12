Milford Drama Club students are preparing to present “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” with performances from Feb. 28 through March 2 in the Milford High School auditorium, 1019 N. Walnut St.

This is the Broadway version of the show that is based on the 1957 television film starring Julie Andrews, an updated retelling that takes the well-known fairy tale, adds classic Rodgers and Hammerstein music and mixes it with a modern spin on the princess.

“I am excited about bringing this story to our stage and presenting some magical moments,” said Director Carissa Meiklejohn.

This year, new members have joined the drama club, from Milford High School and Milford Central Academy. Freshman Paige Thompson plays Ella, the young woman who dreams of a better life, and sophomore Dylan Phillips plays Topher, the young prince who is searching for his true love.

Other student performers include Mary Jocelyn Argo, Brianna Bailey, Jacob Elliot, Jakob Faulkner, Jesus Gomez, Marlee Lorraine Gray, Kevin-Lee Harding, Anna Hatfield, Raine Hendricks, Abby Lincoln, Caitlyn Maloney, Hadley O’Day, Elizabeth Pierce, Hali Pierce, Logan Redden, Danae Martinez Romualdo, Sienna Tamburo, Aryanna Tangaro, Haley Thompson, Jace Thompson, Isabella Rosa Tyrrell, Mystery Villa, Anastacia Weilenmann, Rebecca Wisniewski and Natalie Zelano.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1 and 2, with an additional afternoon matinee at 1 p.m. March 1. Tickets will be available at the door. Admission is $5 for students 18 and younger; $6 for seniors 60 and older; and $8 for all others.

For additional more, call 422-1610 or email esnyder@msd.k12.de.us.