The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold its rescheduled annual meeting at 9 a.m. March 30 at Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, at Youth Camp 3, also known as The Officer’s Club.

Weather forced the cancellation of two previous dates.

Each year, friends gather to reflect on their activities from the past year, welcome new friends and elect a member for the board slot that has become vacant. The friends are also looking for someone to serve as secretary. Those interesting in serving on the board should contact President Stu Schmidt at fochsp.president@gmail.com or 858-6127.

There will be free coffee and doughnuts, and friends volunteers will sell merchandise discussing activities and volunteer opportunities for the coming year. Members may vote for officers, but new members can join the organization or renew memberships at the meeting.

Presentations begin at 9:30 a.m. with an update on park activities by park staff, followed by a presentation by guest speaker, Suzanne Thurman, executive director of the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Inc., an organization dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals and sea turtles. Thurman will give a presentation on MERR and what its members do to preserve marine life. The election will occur after the presentations.

For more, visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org.