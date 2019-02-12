The Delaware Council on Transportation will meet at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Farmington/Felton Conference Room, Delaware Department of Transportation Administration Building, 800 S. Bay Road, Dover.

DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan asked members to enter the building at the main entrance, where the flag poles are located.

The agenda includes the review and approval of previous meeting minutes from Dec. 17, 2018; secretary’s update; vote on adoption of current draft fiscal 2020-25 Capital Transportation Plan; project prioritization process update; and public comment.

For more, call 760-2111.