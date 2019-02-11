39-year-old Jennifer L. Martin, of Bethany Beach, charged

A Bethany Beach woman has been charged with her fourth DUI.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, Rehoboth Beach police were called to Blackwall Hitch for a report of a disorderly person. According to police, prior to their arrival, 39-year-old Jennifer L. Martin, a former Blackwall Hitch employee, entered the restaurant in order to collect tax documents from the manager. When advised they weren't available, Martin allegedly became disorderly and yelled profanity. When another employee tried to walk her out, Martin allegedly punched him in the face.

Martin had left the scene prior to police arrival. After the police left, she returned to the restaurant, only to leave again before the police got there. She was ultimately pulled over on Rehoboth Avenue westbound and taken into custody.

Signs of intoxication led police to administer sobriety tests and later take Martin to the hospital for further testing. In addition, during an inventory search of her vehicle, officers located a small amount of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.

Martin was charged with felony fourth-offense DUI and several misdemeanors and traffic violations. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,750 secured bail.